|
|
Douglas Ross Soltis, 63, of Cranesville, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at UPMC Hamot after a short illness. He was born May 5, 1956 in Meadville, a son of Betty (VanCise) Soltis of Albion and the late Ralph Soltis.
Doug was a member and an Elder of the Bethel Presbyterian Church. He was also a member of the Edinboro/McKean VFW, Firehouse 39 and the St. Francis Usher's Club. Doug was an avid sportsman and outdoorsman, and he made his own maple syrup. He was a very giving person who helped a lot of people, and he was loved and will be missed by everyone.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Dennis Soltis and Daniel Soltis, and a sister-in-law, Bonnie Soltis. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 33 years, Diane (Towell) Soltis, whom he married April 19, 1986, a daughter, Jessica Barnett and her husband, Shane, of Midland, Texas, two step-sons, Brian Newport of Harborcreek, David Newport of Millcreek, a sister, Pamela Rea of Girard, a brother, David Soltis of Albion. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Trinity Barnett, Kenadee Barnett, Orion Barnett, all of Midland, Texas, and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held at the Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, on Tuesday from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., and on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of a funeral service there at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery, Wellsburg.
Memorials may be made in honor of Doug to the Bethel Presbyterian Church, 8990 Crane Road, Cranesville, PA 16410, the Cranesville Volunteer Fire Department, 9920 Meadville Street, Cranesville, PA 16410, or to a .
To light a memory candle or leave a condolence, please visit www.matterafuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 15, 2019