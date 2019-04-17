Home

Pitts Funeral Home of Erie - Erie
2926 Pine Ave
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 454-3112
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Good Samaritan A.M.E. Zion Church
3209 Pennsylvania Ave.
View Map
Resources
Obituary Condolences Flowers

Douglas Tate, 58, went to be with the Lord on April 6, 2019 (his mother's birthday), at his residence in Atlanta, Ga., surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Erie, Pa., on December 31, 1960, son of the late Edward and Jessie Mae Duck Tate.

Douglas was a graduate of East High School. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and was employed as a concrete finisher.

Douglas enjoyed listening to the Blues and being with his family, whom he loved dearly. He was not a stranger to anyone.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Bernice Tate; and three nephews.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Brenda Tate; three children, Melissa, Manasseh, and Abselom Tate; two stepchildren, Sierra Perry and Elijah Bey, all of Atlanta, Ga.; six brothers, Douglas Taylor, Freddie, Lawrence, and Sylvester Tate, all of Erie, Eddie (April) Tate of Charlotte, N.C., and Jeffery (Rose) Tate of Atlanta, Ga.; five sisters, Dorothy (Essie) Pickens, Margaret Nolen, Doris and Gail Tate, all of Erie; and Darlene Tate of Atlanta, Ga.; three grandsons, Lateef, LahRaun, and Latwaun Keaton of Atlanta, Ga.; three step-grandchildren of Atlanta, Ga.; and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Friends may visit with the family at First Good Samaritan A.M.E. Zion Church, 3209 Pennsylvania Ave., on Thursday, April 18, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., where a home going celebration will immediately follow, with Rev. Amos Goodwine Jr., eulogizing. Interment will be at Erie Cemetery. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 17, 2019
