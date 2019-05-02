|
Douglas Taylor, 70, of Erie, Pa., peacefully passed away on April 28, 2019, at the Erie VA Medical Center, surrounded by his family. He was born on July 7, 1948, in Erie, Pa., to Macie Smith Mitchell and the late Edward Earl Tate.
Douglas was a graduate of East High School. He served in the United States Army. Douglas worked at American Sterilizer / Steris Corporation for 34 years, until his retirement. He was a loyal Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed watching old Westerns, listening to music and being with his family.
Besides his father, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Kanard Smith and Douglas Tate; his sister, Bernice Tate; his grandparents, Judge and Gertrude Tate, and Isaiah and Ellen Henry; and his aunt and uncle, Erler and Clinton Taylor.
In addition to his mother, Douglas leaves to cherish his memory one son, Douglas Anthony Akins, of Erie, Pa.; seven sisters, Tracy Smith, Dorothy Jean (Essie) Pickens, Margaret Nolen, Doris and Gail Tate of Erie, Pa., and Darlene Tate of Marietta, Ga.; six brothers, Lawrence (Sonya) Smith of New Castle, Pa., Eddie Earl (April) Tate of Charlotte, N.C., Jeffery (Rose) Tate of Atlanta, Ga., and Freddie, Lawrence, and Sylvester Tate of Erie, Pa.; five grandchildren all of Erie, Pa.; a special aunt, Eloise Henry; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Friends may visit with the family at St. James A.M.E. Church, 236 East 11th Street, on Friday, May 3, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., where a home going service will immediately follow with Pastor Lawrence W. Smith, of Mulberry Community Church of Pittsburgh (MCC), eulogizing and Pastor Dale B. Snyder, Sr. officiating. Interment will be private. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 2, 2019