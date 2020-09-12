Douglas W. Lasky, Jr., age 50, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. He was born in Erie, on September 13, 1969.
Doug was a gifted tattoo artist and liked to sing karaoke.
Doug is survived by his father and stepmother, Douglas and Cynthia Lasky Sr.; his mother, Cherie Toso; one daughter, Samantha; one son, Douglas "D.J.;" one sister, Kari Seymour (Gary); one niece, Amber, and one nephew, Adam.
Friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery on Saturday, September 19th, at 1:30 p.m. conducted by Rev. Thomas Trocchio of St. Mark the Evangelist RC Church. To attend Doug's funeral virtually, please logon to www.dusckasfuneralhome.com
at the time of the service and click on the link in Doug's obituary. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
