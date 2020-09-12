1/1
Douglas W. Lasky Jr.
1969 - 2020
Douglas W. Lasky, Jr., age 50, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. He was born in Erie, on September 13, 1969.

Doug was a gifted tattoo artist and liked to sing karaoke.

Doug is survived by his father and stepmother, Douglas and Cynthia Lasky Sr.; his mother, Cherie Toso; one daughter, Samantha; one son, Douglas "D.J.;" one sister, Kari Seymour (Gary); one niece, Amber, and one nephew, Adam.

Friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery on Saturday, September 19th, at 1:30 p.m. conducted by Rev. Thomas Trocchio of St. Mark the Evangelist RC Church. To attend Doug's funeral virtually, please logon to www.dusckasfuneralhome.com at the time of the service and click on the link in Doug's obituary. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home - East (Buffalo Road)
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
