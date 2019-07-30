|
Douglas W. Lauer, age 58, passed away at home, on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Born in Erie, on July 11, 1961, he was a son of the late Henry and Hazel (Boyer) Lauer.
Douglas was graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh and attended the Computer Aided Design program at Triangle Tech. He was an immensely creative artist and a very caring, considerate person. He was not a materialistic person but did enjoy collecting and tinkering with mechanical items and collecting unique and eclectic things.
Douglas is survived by his son Aaron Lauer, wife Chelsea; Aaron's mother, Sherry Weaver Lauer; his brother, Michael Lauer; an aunt, Virginia Boyer; and cousins, Marti, Sarah, and David Boyer, and Kathryn Lauer, and their children.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 E. 38th St., on Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m., and may attend a funeral service there on Thursday at 11 a.m. Private burial will be in Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 30, 2019