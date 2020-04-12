Home

Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Douglas W. Sutter


1959 - 2020
Douglas W. Sutter Obituary
Douglas W. Sutter, age 60, of Erie, passed away at his home on Friday, April 10, 2020, after suffering a long battle with cirrhosis and cancer. He was born in Poplar Bluff, Mo., on April 18, 1959, son of the late Alton and Carrie Sutter.

Douglas graduated from Missouri School of Science and Technology with a Bachelor's and Master's Degree and worked at McDonald Douglas until 1982, followed by FMC Technology until his retirement in 2015.

Douglas is survived by his brother, Steven Sutter (Gail) of Mo.; his wife, Colleen; daughter, Nicole; two stepsons, Justin Moyar of Pa., and Rev. Joel Moyar of Ohio; and five grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Douglas was preceded in death by a nephew, Thomas Sutter.

Due to national guidelines concerning the Coronavirus, no public visitation will be held.

Interment will take place at Lakeside Cemetery.

Private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Saegertown Community Church, 604 Main Street, Saegertown, PA 16433.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 12, 2020
