Downia "Sissy" N. Glass, age 77, of Waterford, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at St. Vincent Health Center. She was born in Titusville on May 14, 1942, daughter of the late Taylor Peebles and Mary Peebles Moore Passamonte and stepdaughter of the late Patrick Moore and Fredrick Passamonte.
Downia was a graduate of Fort LeBoeuf High School. She earned a BSA in Fine Arts from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania and attended Penn State Erie working towards her art administration degree. Downia was a lifetime artist and was a member and past president and treasurer of the Presque Isle Art Association. For several years, she coordinated the art show at the Summit Township Building. In Erie, Downia did chalk drawings at Liberty Park and on State Street, a mural at the Upper Room, a frog with Bernadette Bird, and a water barrel with Catherine Caulfield as part of area celebrations.
Downia could find artistic value in everything around her. She loved to create sculptures, draw and paint with charcoal, oils and pastels, weave, and much more. She enjoyed gardening and flowers and loved to watch people.
Downia was a Cub Scout den leader and day camp director with the Boy Scouts of America of the French Creek Council and a Girl Scout leader with the Penn Lakes Girl Scout Council.
Downia is survived by one son, Patrick Glass; one brother, Warren "Tim" Peebles; two sisters-in-law, Judith A. Peebles, and Sister Therese Glass, OSB; dear friends, Bernie and Rick, and Ann and Jeff, Judy, and Matthew and Norma; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Glass; and one brother, John Peebles.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Road (at Hannon Rd. in Harborcreek Twp.) on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 21, 2019