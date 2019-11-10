|
Duane "Boomp" E. Buckner, Jr., age 37, of Erie, died unexpectedly on Thursday, October 31, 2019.
He was born in Erie on January 26, 1982, a son of Duane E. Buckner, Sr. and Verna Morgan, both of Erie.
Duane attended Strong Vincent High School and held many positions in the manufacturing industry.
He had a smile that was contagious; one that could brighten anyone's day, loved music and sports, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers; and had been a member of Mt. Ebal Baptist Church. Duane was an avid runner, he was consistent in his daily workouts, and could be seen running all around town.
Duane is preceded in death by his grandfather, Samuel Buckner, and cousin Dorian "Snori" Buckner.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Dawn Marlow Buckner; his three children, Duane E. Buckner, III, Elisea N. Buckner and Erik X. Buckner, all of Erie; and a sister, Patrice Carter of Washington D.C. Duane is further survived by his grandparents, Jannie Morgan, Delores Buckner and Fred Morgan; Godmother Mary Ulmer as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends may call at Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory Inc., 602 W. 10th St., Erie on Tuesday, November 12th from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. with burial following at Erie Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in care of the family, to Burton Funeral Home.
