Duane D. Linhart, age 81, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. He was born in Erie, on October 10, 1938, son of the late James and Gladys Schauer Linhart.
Duane was the owner and operator of Modern Machinery Sales for many years. He was active with the Oasis Lodge #416 F. & A.M., Gold Wing Road Riders, Patriot Guard Riders, and the McKean Hose Co., where he was president in 1977. Duane was a veteran of the U.S. Marines.
Duane is survived by his wife of 41 years, Sheila Y. Linhart; four children, Rhonda R. Cornwell (Ronald), Wendy J. Eichenlaub (Eric), Marcia R. Walmer (John), and Darin D. Linhart (Becky); one sister, Beverley J. Bentley (Dale); 13 grandchildren, Justin (Jodi) and Leni Kosek, Jennifer Zimmerman (Justin), Megan Wilson (James), Leslie Waide (Phil), Nicole Banister (Nick), Luke Eichenlaub, Cory (Cori Lee), Alex (Kayla) and Jesse Walmer, Mitchell Jones (Emily), Brandon and Timothy Linhart; his in-laws, Dennis and Linda Blum; 21 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Duane was preceded in death by one son, Duane D. Linhart Jr.; and one brother, Dennis J. Linhart.
A Memorial Service will be held by the family at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
