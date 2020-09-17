1/1
Duane D. Linhart
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Duane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Duane D. Linhart, age 81, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. He was born in Erie, on October 10, 1938, son of the late James and Gladys Schauer Linhart.

Duane was the owner and operator of Modern Machinery Sales for many years. He was active with the Oasis Lodge #416 F. & A.M., Gold Wing Road Riders, Patriot Guard Riders, and the McKean Hose Co., where he was president in 1977. Duane was a veteran of the U.S. Marines.

Duane is survived by his wife of 41 years, Sheila Y. Linhart; four children, Rhonda R. Cornwell (Ronald), Wendy J. Eichenlaub (Eric), Marcia R. Walmer (John), and Darin D. Linhart (Becky); one sister, Beverley J. Bentley (Dale); 13 grandchildren, Justin (Jodi) and Leni Kosek, Jennifer Zimmerman (Justin), Megan Wilson (James), Leslie Waide (Phil), Nicole Banister (Nick), Luke Eichenlaub, Cory (Cori Lee), Alex (Kayla) and Jesse Walmer, Mitchell Jones (Emily), Brandon and Timothy Linhart; his in-laws, Dennis and Linda Blum; 21 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Duane was preceded in death by one son, Duane D. Linhart Jr.; and one brother, Dennis J. Linhart.

A Memorial Service will be held by the family at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home - East (Buffalo Road)
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dusckas Funeral Home - East (Buffalo Road) East Side

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved