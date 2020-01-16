|
Duane E. Zimmerman, age 66, of Erie, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020, following a short illness. He was born in Erie, on May 20, 1953, son of the late Leon and Gladys Hoffman Zimmerman.
Duane was active with his 1971 graduating class of East High School. He received a Bachelor's Degree from Penn State University in HPE and Sports Medicine. He first worked at Behrend College as the Director of Intramurals and as an Athletic Trainer. He then worked for Howard Hanna as a Realtor and Director of Relocation and was a Licensed Real Estate Instructor. Duane also worked for GECAC at PA Career Link and most recently the Erie Area of Aging.
Duane was one of the founding members of the Erie Youth Soccer Association and was an avid golfer and hunter. He was a member of the National Realtors Association and was a Certified Instructor and Trainer for the National Work Certified Program.
Duane is survived by one brother, Douglas Zimmerman (Margie Wallace); and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, Bradley Zimmerman on April 6, 2019.
The family would like to thank UPMC 8 south, Twinbrook Nursing Home and Heartfelt Hospice for their compassionate care.
At Duane's request, no formal service will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd. Memorial contributions may be made to the – Erie Unit, 2115 West 38th Street, Erie, PA 16508, and American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Alexandria, VA 22202.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 16, 2020