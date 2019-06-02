|
Duretta "Dee" Mahoney, age 89, of Edinboro, died Monday, May 27, 2019 at her residence.
She was born in Erie on October 9, 1929, the daughter of the late Richard and Lillian (King) Dickey. Dee attended Strong Vincent High School, where she was the head majorette, twirling a fire baton. She enjoyed planning and attending many of the Class of 1947 reunions. She grew up in Erie and worked as a bookkeeper at Lord Corporation, as well as a florist at Forget-Me-Not Flower Shop. While her children were in school, she organized the talent shows at Gridley Jr. High and was President of Strong Vincent's PTA. Dee found a place in all the talent shows she organized for anyone who wanted to participate, regardless of their abilities. This is only one example of how Dee tried to bring out the best in people.
Dee enjoyed being with her family. Summers were spent with family at her parents cottage on Lakeside in Edinboro. This precipitated her family's move to Edinboro. Dee ran for the General McLane School Board in 1973. She also enjoyed participating in and watching sports. She held the City Class A Singles Women's Bowling Title for bowling a 685. She coached her son's Little Gridder football team, "PA Meyers," which took the city championship. In addition, her love of sports led her to be President of the US Little Kids Wrestling Program in Pennsylvania. She was an avid sports fan who always had her TV set to sport channels.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Mahoney; her daughter, Pamela J. Smart Bowers, and son-in-law, Edward Bowers; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Thomas and Martha (King) Mahoney, and brothers-in-law, Harrison Mahoney and Al Kirdahy.
Dee is survived by her children, Robert Scott Mahoney, D. Kim Mahoney Olszewski and her husband, Daniel, and Deidre Mahoney Snyder, and her husband David, all of Edinboro. Dee is also survived by her grandchildren, Ricky Bowers, and his wife Nicki, Diane, Kara, and David Olszewski, and Elaine Dovensky; as well as her seven great-grandchildren, Sadie, Jackson, Brady and Luke Bowers, Landon Olszewski, Katherine McGarvey and Mila Olszewski She was lovingly called "Mama Dee" by all of her grandchildren.
She is further survived by her sister, Doris E. Kirdahy; her brother and his wife, Dr. Richard and Dr. Myrtie Dickey; sister-in-law, Jacqueline Mahoney Hendricks, brothers-in-law, Paul (Harriet) Mahoney and Tim (Janice) Mahoney; as well as many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Additionally, Dee is survived by her first husband, Ford Smart.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service is being planned for family and friends later this summer. The Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Edinboro, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 2, 2019