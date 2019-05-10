|
Dustin Lee Nowoczynski, age 33, of Erie, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019, at his parents' home.
He was born in Erie, on December 22, 1985, a son of Carl and Colleen (August) Nowoczynski.
He is survived by his wife, Betsy Groucutt.
A 2004 graduate of Iroquois High School, Dustin also earned a Bachelor's Degree from Penn State Behrend.
Dustin worked in the IT Department at St. Vincent Hospital. In high school, he was a member of the Iroquois Marching Band. This passion stayed with him into his adult life, where he served as a drumline instructor. His students loved and respected him for his knowledge, patience, and positivity.
Dustin will be remembered for his compassion, kindness, and relentless spirit. Not only did he see the best in everyone, his empathy for others led him to help family, friends, and strangers alike. He illuminated every space he entered with warmth and an unparalleled sense of humor. Dustin was unforgettable: humble, loyal, and above all, full of life.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Haley Nowoczynski in 2012.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by five siblings, Paul Nowoczynski and his wife, Adrienne, Christine Nai and her husband, Ed, Stephen Nowoczynski and his wife, Tia, Sadie Nowoczynski and her fiancé, Josh Twaroski, and Jacob Nowoczynski. He is also survived by his paternal grandmother, Ella Mae Nowoczynski and several nieces and nephews.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 10, 2019