Deacon Dwight A. Smith Sr., 67, of Erie, Pa., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 13, 2020. He was born in Erie, on March 16, 1953, son of Joe Nathan Sr. and the late Jacqueline (Baldwin) Smith.
Dwight was a member of Faith Temple Ministries, where he served as a Deacon. He enjoyed praising the Lord with his friend Pastor David Roach, and the Harborcreek Baptist Church Family. Dwight loved people and enjoyed talking about the Lord. He was full of life and had a laugh that was contagious. Once you came into contact with him you automatically fell in love with him.
He worked for several years before retiring. He spent his retirement helping others as a handyman. Dwight enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle, reading his bible, singing, playing Dominoes and spending time with his grandchildren.
Along with his mother, he was preceded in death by the love of his life, wife, Gloria J. Smith, a daughter, Natasha Smith, and two sons, Calvin Harper and Jarred Smith.
In addition to his father, Dwight leaves to cherish his memory, three daughters, CeAnya Jones (Jeffery) of Houston, Texas, Crystal Smith, of Augusta, Ga., and Jacqueline Brown (Gary), of Erie, Pa., two sons, Dwight Smith Jr. (Isela), and Germal Smith, also of Erie, Pa., nine sisters, Dorothy (David) Frazier, Lenora (Bishop Climatee) Roberts, Minnetta (Willie) Scott, Loretta Smith, and Ann Marie Tanner, all of Erie, Pa., Gwendolyn Smith, Atlanta, Ga., Vanessa Smith, Buffalo, N.Y., Linda (Eddie) Elder, Boston, Mass. and Nedra (James) Williams, Brooklyn, N.Y., one brother, Joe N. Jr. (Joy) Smith, Buffalo, N.Y., twenty-nine grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, a dear friend, Rose Leach, Erie, Pa., and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who will always love him.
Friends may pay their respects at Second Baptist Church, 757 East 26th St., on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m., where a home going celebration will immediately follow with Bishop Climatee Roberts eulogizing. Interment will be at Erie Cemetery. Professional arrangements are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504. All CDC guidelines will be followed and everyone must wear a mask.
