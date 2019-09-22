Home

Dwight Ike D. Shannon

Dwight "Ike" D. Shannon, 66, died of cancer on September 13, 2019, in Sacramento, California. He was born in Erie, Pennsylvania, on March 6, 1953, at Hamot Hospital.

Ike graduated McDowell High, served his country in the U.S. Army, worked for General Electric, and was a longtime Alcoholics Anonymous member. An avid world traveler, he visited South Korea, the Holy Lands and New York City and lived in Sarasota, Florida, Indianola, Iowa, and Bisbee, Arizona before settling in Sacramento to be closer to family. However, Erie will forever be his home, and he loved nothing more in life than cruising Presque Isle with his best dog Truman.

Mr. Shannon is survived by two children Dawn Yaple and Daniel Shannon, of Sacramento, his two sisters Ruth Lindey, of Sacramento, and Betty Mattocks, of Conneaut Lake, Pa., and his former wife Kathryn Felton of Erie.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 22, 2019
