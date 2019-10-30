|
|
Dylan Clay Webster, 21, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. He was born on December 6, 1997, in Erie, a son of Chip Webster and Tammy J. Benchek Webster.
He was a 2016 graduate of Union City High School and was employed with Webster Plumbing and Heating.
Clay enjoyed hunting, hanging out with his friends, and working with his father.
He is survived by his parents, Chip and Tammy J. Webster of Union City; a sister, Mara Webster of Union City; paternal grandparents, Harry S. Jr. and Linda Webster of Florida; maternal grandmother, Jeanine Benchek of Corry; uncle, Tom Benchek and his wife Chris of Corry and their children, Matt Benchek and Sam Benchek; and aunts, Sylvia Gall and her husband Ted of Edinboro and their child, Allyson Magee and Leslie Kirik of Conneaut Lake and her children, Amber Hoertz and her husband David, and Jamie Kirik.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Thomas Benchek.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be sent in Clay's memory to Union City School Foundation, Attention Tara Lineman, 107 Concord Street, Union City, PA 16438.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 30, 2019