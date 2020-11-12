E. Judson "Jud" Storms, age 75, of Westfield, N.Y., passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020.
He was born in Westfield, N.Y., on April 27, 1945, a son of the late Dr. Robert E and Betty Galbraith Storms.
Jud attended Westfield Academy and Central School. He graduated from The Gow School in South Wales, N.Y. He credited Gow with his love of reading that he was able to ardently pursue when he retired. He continued his education at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical Institute, now University, in Florida graduating as a federally licensed airframe and power plant Mechanic. He pursued that career in Pennsylvania and Michigan. He then yielded to his life long passion of fire protection serving in various capacities; Firefighter, EMT, Fire Protection Specialist, Fire/Arson Investigator and State Fire Marshal. He retired from Allied Fire Protection, Falconer, N.Y.
Jud would not be comfortable with stating that the State of Michigan awarded him "Fire Service Instructor of the Year." He didn't do it for the recognition, only the service. He was an honorable man with a high level of integrity.
Those that remain to miss him dearly are his wife, Sharon Heynoski Storms, his sister, Joan S (George) Leopold, of Florida, a niece, Beth Leopold, DVM of Illinois and her three children, Emily, Claire and Luke, and his nephew, Michael Leopold of Florida. Many dear friends also survive.
In keeping with Jud's quiet, private nature, so shall be his funeral arrangements.
Acknowledging the Storm's family devotion to dogs, memorials may be made to the Northern Chautauqua Canine Rescue (NCCR), 7540 North Gale St., Westfield, NY 14787.
