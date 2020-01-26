|
|
Major E. Richard Shaffstall, was Promoted to Glory on Thursday, January 23, 2020. May God's love surround his dear children, loving family, and friends during this difficult time.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m.
Interment will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, C/O The Salvation Army's, Honduras Project, 1022 Liberty Street, Erie, PA 16502.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 26, 2020