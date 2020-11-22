1/1
Earl J. Quillen Sr.
1969 - 2020

Earl J. Quillen, Sr., age 51, of Erie, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020. He was born in Chester, Pa., on April 22, 1969.

Earl loved fishing and collecting beach glass. His last words were, "Meet me at the water".

Earl is survived by his wife, Janet Quillen; two sons, Earl Jr. (Miranda) and Bobby Joe Quillen; four daughters, Brittany (Robert Pierce), Ashley, Crystal, and Destiny Quillen; one brother, Bobby Joe Quillen; eight grandchildren, Serenity, Hayden, Karma, Levi, Chance, Josh, Avery, and Robert III.

Earl was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Evans; and his grandson, Robert Pierce, Jr.

At the family's request, private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home - East (Buffalo Road)
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
