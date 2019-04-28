|
|
Ed V. Askey, Jr. passed away from natural causes on Sunday, April 14, 2019, two months before his 90th birthday.
Survivors include wife Lynn; children Vince, Karen (husband Lance) and Lynda (husband Craig); brother Dave (wife Sheila); six grandchildren (Bradley, Cameron, Duncan, Dougie, Jason and Sabrina); and several nieces/nephews and grand-nieces/nephews.
His friends and family will always remember Ed as a loving, generous man dedicated to his family. He watched thousands of swim meets (announcing at many youth swim meets both Ladera Oaks in Calif. and at his beloved Kahkwa Club here in Erie), baseball games, football games, softball games, and musical theater shows (both as a patron of the arts and as a proud parent of a Erie Youtheatre cast member).
Ed was born and raised in west Los Angeles, and was an alum of University High School. He then graduated from Stanford University in 1951 with a degree in Economics. While at Stanford, he played on the club volleyball team and enjoyed many intramural sports with his Phi Kap brothers. His wonderful friendships from Stanford continued throughout his life.
Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps to serve his country in the Korean War. During the nine months he served in combat duty, he received several decorations. Ed left the Marines as a Captain at the time of his honorable discharge.
After his tour of duty, Ed obtained an MBA from Stanford. In 1955, he married Lynn McLean. The couple had three children together: Vince, Karen, and Lynda.
Ed's career included various sales and marketing positions in hydraulics and fluid power in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago. A position as International VP of Marketing for Snap-Tite brought him to Erie, Pa., where he and Lynn have resided since 1978. In 1985, he set up the North American distribution channel for Wandfluh, a Swiss firm. He didn't fully retire from Wandfluh until 2016.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home on 26th and Powell from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. on Thursday, May 2nd, with a memorial service starting at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in Ed's name to a .
Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 28, 2019