Eddie Torres
1969 - 2020
Eddie Torres, age 51, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly, on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Erie, on August 28, 1969, son of the late Ernesto and Mary Edmonds Torres.

Eddie was an avid fan of the Miami Dolphins. He enjoyed playing cards and spending time with his family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Eddie was preceded in death by one brother, Tony Torres.

Survivors include two sisters, Maria Cruz and Jeannette Torres (Kent); five brothers, Ernie Torres, Salvador Torres, David Torres, Jimmy Torres (Gina), and Timothy Torres (Jennifer); one uncle, William Torres; one aunt, Betty Torres; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Friday from 6 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 8 p.m. conducted by Rev. Miguel Alvarez. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East (Buffalo Road)
OCT
30
Funeral service
08:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East (Buffalo Road)
Memories & Condolences
October 28, 2020
I worked with tim at value city, I'm so sorry for your loss tim i never met your brother but I'm sure he was probably as wonderful a person as you are. God bless sweet man, I'm here if you need someone to talk to, much love,Darcie
DARCIE TERIBERY
Friend
