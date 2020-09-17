Edith Dawkins Witt, age 87, of Erie, passed away peacefully at Elmwood Gardens on Monday, September 14, 2020.
She was born August 5, 1933 in Queens, N.Y., daughter of the late Robert and Mary Tompkins Dawkins.
Edie was married to Ben Witt, the love of her life, who she met on New Year's Eve in Times Square in 1952. They were married for 28 years when he passed away in 1982. They had eight children: Robert Witt, Pauline Allen, Thomas (Joyce) Witt, both deceased, Bernard (Denise) Witt, Cheryl Witt (Bruce), Joseph (Carla) Witt, Anne Montante (Angelo) and Andrew Witt.
Edie worked as a foster grandparent through the Greater Erie Community Action Committee (G.E.C.A.C.) on the children's floor at Saint Vincent Hospital. It was here that she met her true friend, Bette Ryan. They hit it off right away and were inseparable; going to plays, lunches, shopping and always laughing.
She is preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Calandro, Harriet Brule, Joanie Mikolajczak and Ava Ramierez; her brother, Robert Dawkins and her sister-in-law, Doris Fay.
Edie is survived by 14 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, her sister-in-law, Renee Brady (Ben), as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of Elmwood Gardens for caring for Edie as if she were family. Their care and devotion made her last years of life joyful.
Friends may attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at St. Andrew Church, 1116 West 7th St., Erie, on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. with Reverend Mark O'Hern presiding . The Masss will be live streamed for public viewing at www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesAndCrematoryInc
. All CDC guidelines will be followed including wearing masks, social distancing and capacity limits. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services, Downtown, 602 West 10th Street, Erie.
Send condolences at www.BurtonFuneralHome.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.