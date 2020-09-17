1/1
Edith Dawkins Witt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edith Dawkins Witt, age 87, of Erie, passed away peacefully at Elmwood Gardens on Monday, September 14, 2020.

She was born August 5, 1933 in Queens, N.Y., daughter of the late Robert and Mary Tompkins Dawkins.

Edie was married to Ben Witt, the love of her life, who she met on New Year's Eve in Times Square in 1952. They were married for 28 years when he passed away in 1982. They had eight children: Robert Witt, Pauline Allen, Thomas (Joyce) Witt, both deceased, Bernard (Denise) Witt, Cheryl Witt (Bruce), Joseph (Carla) Witt, Anne Montante (Angelo) and Andrew Witt.

Edie worked as a foster grandparent through the Greater Erie Community Action Committee (G.E.C.A.C.) on the children's floor at Saint Vincent Hospital. It was here that she met her true friend, Bette Ryan. They hit it off right away and were inseparable; going to plays, lunches, shopping and always laughing.

She is preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Calandro, Harriet Brule, Joanie Mikolajczak and Ava Ramierez; her brother, Robert Dawkins and her sister-in-law, Doris Fay.

Edie is survived by 14 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, her sister-in-law, Renee Brady (Ben), as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff of Elmwood Gardens for caring for Edie as if she were family. Their care and devotion made her last years of life joyful.

Friends may attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at St. Andrew Church, 1116 West 7th St., Erie, on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. with Reverend Mark O'Hern presiding . The Masss will be live streamed for public viewing at www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesAndCrematoryInc. All CDC guidelines will be followed including wearing masks, social distancing and capacity limits. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services, Downtown, 602 West 10th Street, Erie.

Send condolences at www.BurtonFuneralHome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 454-4551
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory Downtown Erie

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved