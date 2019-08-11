|
Edith "Joyce" (Thomas) Fowle, age 84, of Millcreek Township, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Elmwood Gardens. Born in Erie, on July 5, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Edith (Anderson) and Theodore E. Thomas.
She graduated from East High School in 1953 and the Hamot Hospital School of Nursing in 1956. She was a registered nurse and retired from Elmwood Presbyterian Lodge, where she worked for 20 years, through the 1980s and 90s. Joyce had previously worked at Hamot and St. Vincent Hospitals, and Sarah Reed Retirement Center. She had been a member of the Hamot Hospital School of Nursing Alumnae Association, and participated in the Nurses' Health Study, at Harvard Medical School, since 1976.
Joyce is survived by her beloved daughters, Cynthia Fowle, of Edinboro, and Christine Herman, of Erie, as well as their father, Ronald Fowle.
As per Joyce's wishes, there will be no calling hours. Private arrangements are under the direction of Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St.
Joyce's daughters wish to express their heartfelt gratitude to her hospice team and the nurses and staff at Elmwood Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to UPMC Family Hospice (formerly Great Lakes Hospice), 1700 Peach St., Erie, PA 16501. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
