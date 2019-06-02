|
|
Edith L. Kissell, age 90, of Fairview, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019, at her residence.
She was born in Venango, Pa., on October 4, 1928, a daughter of the late Leo W. and Delia Neely Furey.
She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Erie.
Edith loved kids and enjoyed babysitting them, and even did it for free. She was a great cook who was known for her wonderful potato salad and her baked beans, which she even won an award for. She was a very caring person who got along with everyone. She enjoyed taking care of people and was always doing favors for anyone that needed one.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Kissell and her brothers and sisters, Bert, George, Eugene, Clara, Lillian, Stella, Della and Idea.
She is survived by her children, Darrell, Tyrone, Melody, Candy, and Roberta.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, Girard, on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 2, 2019