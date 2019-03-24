|
|
Edith L. (Mackintosh) Matters, age 97, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Sarah A. Reed Retirement Center.
She was born in North East, Pa., on June 28, 1921, a daughter of the late Byron and Edith Schultz Mackintosh.
She graduated from Academy High School in 1939 and started her career in California, before marrying Donald Matters on July 20, 1946, in Erie, Pa.
She spent the next several years raising eight children. Edith worked as a Nurse Aide at St. Mary's Home, where she retired from after 20 years. She moved to Spartansburg, Pa. in 1973, where she attended Our Lady of Victory and sang in the choir.
In addition to her parents, Edith is preceded in death by her beloved husband Donald, her son Michael, her sister Joyce and her brother Dale.
Survivors include her sister Janet and sister-in-law Bonnie, surviving sons Patrick W. (Carolyn), Paul B. (Dianne) of Erie, Jerry D. (Teresa) of Manassas, Va., and John A. (Melanie) of Corry. Daughters, Kathleen L. Skarzenski (Vernon), Joyann Coleman (Richard) of Erie and Alice Rivas; 16 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.
A private family funeral will be held at the Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th Street, Erie, PA 16502. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. No public viewing will be held.
The family wishes to thank the Sarah Reed Retirement Center for the wonderful care Edith received throughout the seven-plus years she resided there.
Memorial contributions can be made, in lieu of flowers, to the Sarah A. Reed Retirement Center, 227 West 22nd Street, Erie PA 16502-2689. Send condolences at www.burtonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 24, 2019