Edith Lillian (McIntyre) Hric, 76, of Erie, passed away, Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family.
She was born on August 28, 1944 in Frostburg, Md., daughter of the late Arthur and Lillian (Erickson) McIntyre.
Edith was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School, Villa Maria College and the University of Pittsburgh. She was employed by the State of Pennsylvania, retiring in 2005 and then became a part-time employee of Target until COVID-19.
Edie was active with MECA, Inc. for many years-was a Director on the Board; involved with their Telethons, their social group for young adults-TEAM club; The Bar Stool Open and many other of their fundraising efforts through the years. She was always willing to help wherever she was needed.
She was a member of the Erie Yacht Club and Red Hats Society.
She was an avid bowler belonging to two different leagues. Edie was a proud Cleveland Browns fan, who also enjoyed college football and basketball. March Madness was her favorite time for basketball. She enjoyed the Outer Banks, N.C., spending yearly visits with her friends.
She also enjoyed daily crossword puzzles and was a voracious reader of books. She loved her family and adored her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 48 1/2 years, Raymond Hric; sons, Timothy Hric, D.O. and Brian Hric; grandchildren Aaron and Lilly Hric; Chris, Samantha, and Tony Naples,; brother, Jeffrey McIntyre and his wife, Tamara and many nephews and nieces, and Sharon Gannon her best friend throughout the years.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street.
