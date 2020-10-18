1/2
Edith Lillian (McIntyre) Hric
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edith Lillian (McIntyre) Hric, 76, of Erie, passed away, Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family.

She was born on August 28, 1944 in Frostburg, Md., daughter of the late Arthur and Lillian (Erickson) McIntyre.

Edith was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School, Villa Maria College and the University of Pittsburgh. She was employed by the State of Pennsylvania, retiring in 2005 and then became a part-time employee of Target until COVID-19.

Edie was active with MECA, Inc. for many years-was a Director on the Board; involved with their Telethons, their social group for young adults-TEAM club; The Bar Stool Open and many other of their fundraising efforts through the years. She was always willing to help wherever she was needed.

She was a member of the Erie Yacht Club and Red Hats Society.

She was an avid bowler belonging to two different leagues. Edie was a proud Cleveland Browns fan, who also enjoyed college football and basketball. March Madness was her favorite time for basketball. She enjoyed the Outer Banks, N.C., spending yearly visits with her friends.

She also enjoyed daily crossword puzzles and was a voracious reader of books. She loved her family and adored her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 48 1/2 years, Raymond Hric; sons, Timothy Hric, D.O. and Brian Hric; grandchildren Aaron and Lilly Hric; Chris, Samantha, and Tony Naples,; brother, Jeffrey McIntyre and his wife, Tamara and many nephews and nieces, and Sharon Gannon her best friend throughout the years.

A celebration of life party will take place when it is safe to do so because of COVID-19. Her friends and relatives are invited send condolences and register online with contact information at Brugger Funeral Home's website at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved