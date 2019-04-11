|
Edith Lindey Love, 94, of Erie (formerly of Millcreek), passed away peacefully, on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Sarah Reed Senior Living. She was born in LaSalle, Ill., on October 21, 1924, daughter of the late Carl S. Lindey and Carrie (Porter) Lindey.
Edith was a longtime member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. In addition to being a housewife, Edith volunteered as a scout leader, school room mother, and was active in UNICEF. She enjoyed crafts, flower gardening, card playing, reading, and crossword puzzles.
Edith was co-founder of and served for 20 years with her husband, Dick, in the non-profit organization CHOSEN (now known as CHOSEN International Medical Assistance), which is celebrating 50 years in operation this year.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Richard C. "Dick" Love; brothers, Carl and Charles Lindey; sisters, Edna Hiles and Frances Traeger; and grandson, Alex Love.
Survivors include her daughters, Judy Fischer (Fred), Jean Spangler, Janice Ogrodowczyk (Dennis), and Jackie Johnson; and son, John (Julie) Love. Also surviving are nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert Lindey; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours. Edith has willed her body to science through the Humanity Gifts Registry in Philadelphia and locally to LECOM. Arrangements will be handled by Merle E. Wood Funeral Home, Inc., 845 East 38th Street. A private memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to CHOSEN IMA, 3638 West 26th St., Erie, PA 16506, Sarah Reed Senior Living, 227 West 22nd St., Erie, PA 16502, Family (Great Lakes) Hospice, 1700 Peach St., Suite 244, Erie, PA 16501, or to a .
