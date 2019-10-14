|
Edna B. Wadding, age 95, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Fairview Manor. She was born in Coolspring, Pa., on January 28, 1924, a daughter of the late Paul E. Wadding, Sr., and Nora B. Mogle Wadding.
Edna attended Brookville High School. She moved to Erie from Coolspring, Pa. in 1947, and worked at General Electric as a Coil Winder for 40 years, retiring in 1986. Edna was a member of Emmanuel Presbyterian Church, where she participated in the Stella O'Shea Circle and the Lighted Steeple People senior citizens groups. She enjoyed crocheting and loved to mow the lawn.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Samuel E. Wadding and Paul E. Wadding, Jr.
Survivors include her brother, Bryon W. Wadding (Joan) of Mount Pleasant, N.C.; her sisters, Betty Sterrett of Fairview, and Roberta Gorman (Donald) of Erie; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services and burial are private in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.
Memorial contributions can be made to Emmanuel Presbyterian Church – 3520 Perry St., Erie, PA 16504.
