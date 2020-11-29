1/1
Edna E. McClenahan
1931 - 2020
Edna E. McClenahan, 89, of Union City, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 23, 2020 at LECOM Corry Memorial Hospital.

Edna was born in Union City on April 18, 1931, a daughter of the late Louie and Annette Weed.

She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She worked for many years for Union City Chair Co., retiring in June of 1990.

On most warm days, you would find her sitting on her porch enjoying the fresh air and listening to the birds or doing yard work to keep her yard looking nice. She also enjoyed taking rides to Presque Isle so see what had changed. She was an active member of the Harmony Baptist Church.

Besides her parents, Edna was preceded in death by her loving husband of 69 years, Donald L. McClenahan; a sister, Helen Hart; a brother, Carl Weed; a grandson, Michael McClenahan and a son-in-law, Lenard Smith.

Edna is survived by her son, Frederick McClenahan of Union City; two daughters, Marian Smith of Ontario, Canada, and Irene Wanker and her husband Charles of Arizona; her brother, Larry Weed and his wife Treva of Union City; and her two sisters, Shirley Lafferty and Dorothy Emerson, both of Union City. She is further survived by five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Friends may call at the Harmony Baptist Church, 2067 Old Wattsburg Road, Waterford, PA 16441 on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., and are invited to attend a service there at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Darnell officiating.

Burial will be in Lawn Cemetery, Beaverdam.

The C. S. Warthman Funeral Home, Inc., 69 North Main Street, Union City, Pa. is in charge of arrangements.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Harmony Baptist Church
DEC
2
Service
01:00 PM
Harmony Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Warthman Funeral Home
69 North Main Street
Union City, PA 16438
(814) 438-3811
