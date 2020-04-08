|
Edna Louise Lewis, age 64, of Erie, passed away peacefully, at her home, amongst family, on Thursday, March 26, 2020. She was born in Bishopville, S.C., on March 30, 1955, to the late Robert and Ella Lewis.
Edna is survived by her brother Robert Lee Lewis, four children Tisha Clariett, Harold Lewis, Levond Lewis, and Charles Phillips, 14 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Edna attended Tech Memorial School of Erie, Pa. Afterwards, she became a CNA in Philadelphia, Pa., caring for terminally ill patients. She served as a foster grandparent in Erie at the Benjamin Wiley Charter School and was an active member of New Hope Church. She enjoyed attending church as a missionary for God and mother to all children. Loving and inviting to all, she always had a smile on her face. Even in the most trying times, she always kept a positive outlook regardless and kept you laughing. She was a true devoted prayer warrior and Christian.
Due to the Covid-19 regulations, a private graveside service will be held, however, friends and family may attend the service via Facebook Live on Friday, April 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. at https://www.facebook.com/Edward-J-Garr-Funeral-Home-Inc-100130284712299/.
Arrangements are entrusted to Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St., Erie, PA 16503.
