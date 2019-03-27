Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
845 East 38th Street
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 825-2500
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
9:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter's Cathedral
Edna Mae "Eddie" Robbins Donnelly, age 92, of North East, and formerly of Lawrence Park, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at UPMC Hamot.

She was born in Greenville, Pa., on December 20, 1926, to the late James A. and Edna Geary Robbins.

Eddie was an active member of St. Peter's Cathedral, where she served as president of the Women's Council, was a eucharist minister, and was a Girl Scout leader for 15 years. She also served as president of the Sacred Heart League, was a part of St. Mark's Auxiliary and was secretary for the Lawrence Park Garden Club. Eddie enjoyed quilting, sewing, craft fairs, camping, gardening and always looked forward to taking a ride somewhere.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Marian Hatton and Margaret Addison; and brothers, Leo M. Robbins, James A. Robbins Jr. and Edward Robbins.

Eddie is survived by her husband of 71 years, Richard H. Donnelly Sr., whom she married on September 4, 1947; son, Richard H. Donnelly Jr., wife Deborah of Amherst, New Hampshire; daughters, Brynn Ann Barnhart, husband Thomas of Erie, Patricia Klenk, husband Charles of Edinboro, Pa., Jennifer Krahe, husband Richard of Port Orange, Florida, and Rebecca Keeler, husband Jeffrey of Erie; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 845 E. 38th Street, Pine Avenue Branch, on Thursday 2-4 and 6-8, and are invited to attend a prayer service on Friday at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a funeral mass at 10 a.m. at St. Peter's Cathedral. Burial will be at Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Villa Maria Academy, 2403 W. 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 27, 2019
