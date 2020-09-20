Edna Mae Higley, age 83, of Erie, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. She was born in Pittsburgh, on January 16, 1937, daughter of the late George and Leona Binder Young.
Edna enjoyed arts and crafts and made everyone smile with her one finger wave.
Edna is survived by three children, Connie Edwards, Brian Benson, and Tiffany Benson; one sister, Eleanor Worgan; and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two daughters, Susan Kosko and Georgine Story; one son, Joseph Shook; and her siblings.
Private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., with interment to take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
