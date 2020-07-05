Edna Vera Woods Poeta Williams, age 86, of Erie, was lovingly surrounded by her family, at home, when she passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020. She was born in Mahaffey, Pa., on December 13, 1933, daughter of the late Dean and Dorothy Woods.
Edna was a member of South Harborcreek United Methodist Church. She and her husband were an avid supporters of the Harbor Creek High School Hockey Team and often traveled to see their grandson play. Edna was known as the "Hockey Grandma" with the loudest cowbell. She liked listening to country music and dancing, loved family gatherings and treasured her time spent with family. To Edna, her grandchildren could do no wrong.
Edna is survived by her husband of 47 years, Billy D. Williams; four children, David Poeta (Colleen) of Harborcreek, Deborah Grimm of Lawrence Park, John Poeta (Diana Neely) of Erie and James Poeta (Shellie) of Erie; eight grandchildren, Davie Poeta Jr., Deron Poeta (Jessicia), Nicole Giannelli (Greg), Jesse Grimm, Jolene Carnes (Chris), Joanne Poeta, Katie Poeta, and Becky Poeta; seven great-grandchildren, Kelli Poeta, Gabby Poeta, Ben Poeta, Dominic Giannelli, Alex Giannelli, Madison Carnes, and Trenton Carnes; two sisters, Alma Barrett and Carol Woods, both of Clearfield, Pa.; one brother, Fred Woods (Elaine) of Home, Pa.; special friends, Dan and Carol Freligh; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Edna was preceded in death by two sisters, Marrieta Keener and Kathryn Parkins; and two brothers, Clifford and Richard Woods.
The family would like to thank the Interim Hospice staff for the wonderful care given to Edna.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 7:30 p.m. conducted by Rev. Keith McGarvey. A private interment will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to Interim Hospice, 2633 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505.
