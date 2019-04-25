|
Edward A. Bible, 67, of East Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at UPMC Hamot, following a battle with COPD, pneumonia and lung cancer.
He was born on November 7, 1951, in Erie, a son of the late Robert E. and Geraldine L. (Wing) Bible.
Ed graduated from Rice Avenue Union High School in 1969. Following high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict. He served with the 17th Security Police SQ (SAC) at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, where he was honorably discharged in 1973. Following his military service, he returned home and began employment as a Public Safety Officer at the Erie International Airport. He was later employed at Presque Isle State Park as a Ranger, which he loved and eventually retired from.
Ed was an avid hunter and fisherman throughout all his life. He was a member of the Girard American Legion Post #494, the Springfield VFW Post# 4965, the Lake City Fire Company for many years and a member of various local sportsman associations throughout his life.
Ed will be greatly missed by his family, which include his wife, Kathy (Rodgers) Bible, whom he married on July 31, 1971 in Lake City; a daughter, Victoria A. Miller (Al) of Lawrenceville, Ga.; three sisters, Patricia A. Edwards (Jim) of Peosta, Iowa, Linda L. Strubel of Lake City, and Susan VanMeter (Fred) of Albion; a brother, James R. Bible of Springdale, Ark.; two grandchildren, Josh E. Focht and Mychal L. Miller of Lawrenceville, Ga.; a brother-in-law, Jim Rodgers (Jaci) of Ft. Walton Beach, Fla.; his mother-in-law, Donna Rodgers; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call Thursday (today) from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard, and are invited to attend services there on Friday at 10 a.m. with Pastor Abe Edwards officiating.
Burial will be in the Girard Cemetery, with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Springfield Volunteer Fire Department, 11959 Main St., East Springfield, PA 16411, or to the Families of the Wounded Fund, Inc., PO Box 5327, Midlothian, VA 23113.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 25, 2019