On Tuesday, November 24, 2020, Edward A. Grzelak Jr. played through to the greenest fairway. He sunk his last putt surrounded by those he valued most in his life: his beloved wife and four cherished daughters.
On January 3, 1943, Ed was born to the late Edward Sr. and Christina Karsznia Grzelak, in Erie.
Beginning early in his childhood, Ed developed a love and talent for sports. He naturally found ways to live life to the fullest with family and his countless friends. It seemed Ed knew most in Erie, and was tirelessly trying to meet the rest.
After graduating from Lawrence Park High School in 1961, Ed went on to earn his undergraduate degree in secondary education mathematics from IUP, where he was a TKE. He earned his masters at Edinboro University and an administrative certificate at Westminster College. This was the start of what many would call a 25+ year career in education. To Ed, it was 25+ years of sharing with countless students his fervor for life through his roles as teacher, counselor and coach, but also as friend and father-figure to many. After college, he taught briefly at Union City School District. He then taught mathematics, was a guidance counselor and coached basketball and golf at Harbor Creek School District; worked at Triangle Tech; JH Thompson Academy; and EIT. He finished his career with the Millcreek Township School District where Ed enriched many lives as assistant principal, principal, and finally as administrator of the charter school.
Retirement ended one chapter. But, Ed stayed just as busy enjoying leisure pursuits and traveling. He spent every day he could on the links. His special golf moments included shooting a hole-in-one in June 2018 on the sixth hole of the Whispering Woods Golf Course and playing at numerous renowned courses across the country. Ed enjoyed pool, poker and an occasional wager. He loved spirited conversation, as well. He closely followed the Cleveland Indians, Browns and Cavaliers.
Ed was an active member of PASR, ELKS, Siebenberger Club, American Legion, LPGC (40 years) and Whispering Woods Golf Course.
Ed is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 54 years, Diane Zimmerman Grzelak; his children: Pamela (Mark) Kuhar of Erie, Paula (John) Cathone of Scarsdale, N.Y., Paige (Dan Estrada) Grzelak of Washington, D.C., and Penny (Steve) Reeves of Kiawah Island, S.C.; his grandchildren: David, Jennifer, Elizabeth, and Katie Kuhar, Greyson Reeves, and Piper and Pari Estrada. He is further survived by his brother David (Diane) Grzelak of Chicago, and sister Linda (Rick) Graziani of Erie; nephew Michael Grzelak, nieces Kristen Pecar McGill and Meghan Dwyer, several great nieces and nephews, and a legion of friends. The absence of Ed's exuberant personality and bountiful care for family and friends will leave a void in the lives of many, but his impact on our lives and the memories he left us with will live on.
To honor and remember Ed's life, his immediate family will be having a private funeral mass at St. Jude Church on Wednesday December 2 at 11 a.m., with an online streaming opportunity for those who wish to be a part of the celebration of his life at www.stjudeapos.org
. Arrangements by Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services, West Ridge, 3801 W. 26th St.
The family asks that memorials be made to: Millcreek Education Foundation Scholarship Fund, 3740 W. 26th St. 16506, The Caring Place, 510 Cranberry St. 16507, or for Infectious Disease Research at the Cleveland Clinic, PO BOX 6025 Albert Lea, MN 56007-9832.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.