Edward A. Sutula, 83, of Erie, passed away on June 7, 2019. He was born January 12, 1936 to the late Joseph and Genevieve (Czajkowski) Sutula.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Roxine (Rodger) Sutula, and his sister, Barbara Bolt.
He served in the United States Air Force as a Staff Sergeant. After the Air Force he worked as an orderly in a hospital in Great Falls, Montana. He moved back to Erie where he owned and operated Sutula's Garage for over 50 years. His quote on his wrecker, "Not a specialist, but the best darn mechanic." He also enjoyed baking and cooking.
He is survived by his three daughters, Jenny Snyder (Joseph) of Girard, Christy Dailey of Orlando, Fla., Paula Meyer of Erie, grandchildren, Sarah and Tod of Girard, Julie and Jeff of Buffalo, N.Y., Moria and Dan of Chicago, Ill., Ian of Orlando, Fla, Erin and Seth of Erie, great-grandchildren, Reilly of Girard, Hudson and Hank of Buffalo, N.Y., and Ruby of Chicago, Ill., brothers, Chet, Raymond, Gary, and Mike Sutula and sister, Theresa Augustine.
Services and burial are private.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105 or the Anna Shelter, 1555 East 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 10, 2019