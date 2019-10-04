Home

Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
(814) 725-4511
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
Edward Allen Fisher


1947 - 2019
Edward Allen Fisher Obituary
Edward Allen Fisher, age 72, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. He was born on June 28, 1947, to the late Charles B. and Lucille A. (Sharman) Fisher, in Warsaw, N.Y.

After serving his country in the United States Army in Vietnam, Edward worked as a machinist for several years. He was a member of the North East VFW Post 4789, The American Legion Post 105, and The North East Athletic Club. He enjoyed cars, racing, and watching NASCAR.

Along with his parents, Edward was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Fisher Jr.; and sister, Cathy Fisher.

He is survived by his children, Timothy Fisher of Waterford, Nichole Fisher of Erie, and Sherri Beebe-Yatzor (Joseph) of Harborcreek; brothers, Darold F. Fisher of Warsaw, N.Y., Bryan Fisher (Maureen) of Silver Springs, N.Y., and David Fisher (Patricia) of Wyoming, N.Y.; and grandchildren, Timothy Jr., Geneiveve, Bobby, and Peyton.

Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 2 p.m. until the time of a service with full military honors at 6 p.m. Memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.

Please send condolences to elkinfh.com

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 4, 2019
