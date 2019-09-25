|
Edward Andrew Lackovic, 92, passed away at Sarah Reed Retirement Home, on Thursday, September 19, 2019. He was born on July 27, 1927, to the late Frank and Mary A. (Brlit) Lachkovic.
He was predeceased by his wife Florence (Nietupski) Lackovic to whom he was married for 69 years and a daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Thomas Janda. In addition, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Frank, Joseph, John, Dominic, Anthony, and Jacob and several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
Ed was a kind and gentle man who was loved by all. He quit school at age 16 to serve in the Merchant Marines during WWII. What an experience! He had to get his appendix removed while they were docked in Russia but he couldn't understand a word the doctors were saying. He went back to school years later and was proud to get his high school diploma. He retired from American Sterilizer after over 30 years of service. In addition, he was co-owner of The Frosty Cup ice cream store in the late 1950s-1960s.
Ed's family and faith were very important to him. He was very active at Holy Trinity Church and was a founding member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel. He was a Boy Scout troop leader, usher, Eucharist Minister, Lector, and sang in the choir. He was President of the Men's Council at Mt. Carmel and was named "Man of the Year" for his service.
He and Florence did everything together, including polka dances, square dancing, golfing, casinos and traveling. They went to Europe, including Medjagorie and Czechoslovakia to meet his parents' relatives. They took cruises and went to Hawaii. When he retired he bought his dream Cadillac and they drove across the USA, stopping to visit anything that looked interesting. In 1994, they retired to Sun City, Ariz., but returned to Erie in 2015. They loved getting together with many friends and playing a good game of pinochle.
Edward is survived by his daughter Susan (Robert) Koprowski of Erie and a son Thomas Lachkovich. He is also survived by former daughter-in-law Aggie Austin-Guyer of Florida, grandchildren Brian (Michele) Lackovic and Jennifer (Steve) Woods of Florida, and Tammy (Norman) Janda, Kimberly Janda, and Dr. Renee (Logan) Gordon, all of Erie. Great-grandchildren include Ella, Anna, Austin, Brittany and Matthew and three great-great grandchildren, additionally, step-grandchildren Kelly and Tony (April) Koprowski and their children Joe, Matt, and Toby. A brother Paul Lackovic of Dothan, Ala., a sister Cecelia Menc, a sister-in-law Theresa Lackovic, both of Erie, and a sister-in-law Joann (Michael) Lepkowski of Ariz. also survive. He also had a special friend at Sarah Reed, George "Jack" Yurcan, with whom there was a special bond without even talking.
The family would like to thank all of the staff at Sarah Reed, Maples Unit for the excellent care these past three years. Dad was very happy there and loved you all. A special "thanks" also goes to Father Wright and Richard, and Pat Case who visited with communion every week.
Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel RC Church, at 1553 E. Grandview Blvd., Erie. A graveside service will be held at Wintergreen Gorge immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made to St. Joseph Church / Bread of Life Community - 147 West 24th St., Erie, PA 16502, or to the Erie Humane Society - 2407 Zimmerly Rd., Erie, PA 16506.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd.
