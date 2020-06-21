Edward Anthony Wierzchowski, Jr., age 60, of Millcreek Township, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. He was born on August 2, 1959, in Erie, the son of Mary Jane (Presutti) Wierzchowski of Erie and the late Edward Wierzchowski, Sr.
A lifelong Erie resident, Ed graduated form McDowell High School, and went to serve his community as a "go-to" parts expert at AutoZone. He enjoyed watching the Steelers, playing golf with his son Joey, cooking, gardening with his daughters Ashley and Jessica, singing, and dancing with his late partner Julie.
Besides his father he was preceded in death by one brother Donald Wierzchowski and his partner Julie Jarvi.
In addition to his mother Mary Jane, Edward is survived by his three children; Ashley, Jessica, and Joey Wierzchowski, two sisters; Janet Sardini (Bob), Leslie Alexander (Scott) of Erie, nephews Anthony Sardini (Michelle), Donald Alexander, Matthew Sardini, nieces; Christina Sardini, and Nicole and Maria Alexander.
Edward loved his "grand pups" more than anything; Marley Ma, Theo aka Bubba Boy, Phoebe, Henry, and Cooper.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a private service for family will be held at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Erie Humane Society on line at https://www.eriehumanesociety.org.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 21, 2020.