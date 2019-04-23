Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
845 East 38th Street
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 825-2500
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
845 East 38th Street
Erie, PA 16504
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
6:30 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
845 East 38th Street
Erie, PA 16504
Edward B. Ed Fiolek


Edward B. Ed Fiolek Obituary
Edward B. "Ed" Fiolek, age 72, of Erie, passed away on Thursday April 18, 2019. He was born in Erie, on August 31, 1946, a son of the late Bernard and Cecelia (Pius) Fiolek.

Ed graduated from Academy High School in 1964. He served with the U.S. Air Force in Vietnam from 1965 through 1969, and was a member of American Legion Post 771. He was a mechanic for many years, then was an over the road truck driver, working for Regal Trucking in Ripley, N.Y., and Zeke Trucking, and Durst Trucking, both in the Erie area. He was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Ed enjoyed racing stock cars and had a passion for hot rod cars, car shows, and watching races on Sundays.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Fiolek, in January.

Survivors include his son, Jeffrey Fiolek and his wife Tiffany, of Lake City; his daughter, Melissa Fiolek, of Michigan; his beloved of 16 years, Patty Lanich, of Erie; and her children, Juliannne Lanich-Grode and her husband Adam, and Gregory Lanich and his wife Beth; two brothers, David Lanich and his wife Vicki, of Millcreek, and Donald Lanich and his wife Kathy, of Erie; one sister, Annette Simon and her husband James, of Erie; and four grandchildren, Brenden, Lacey, Alexis and EmmaLee Fiolek. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th St., on Wednesday from 3 p.m. until the time of services at 6:30 p.m., with Rev. Raymond Hahn officiating.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 23, 2019
