|
|
Edward B. "Ed" Fiolek, age 72, of Erie, passed away Thursday April 18, 2019. He was born in Erie on August 31, 1946, a son of the late Bernard and Cecelia (Pius) Fiolek.
Ed graduated from Academy high School in 1964. He served with the U.S. Air Force in Vietnam from 1965 thru 1969, and a member of American Legion Post 771. He was a mechanic for many years, then was an over the road truck driver working for Regal Trucking in Ripley, N.Y., and Zeke Trucking, and Durst Trucking, both in the Erie area. He was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Ed enjoyed racing stock cars and had a passion for hot rod cars, car shows, and watching races on Sundays.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Fiolek, in January.
Survivors include his son, Jeffrey Fiolek (Tiffany) of Lake City; his daughter, Melissa Fiolek, of Michigan; his beloved of 16 years, Patty Lanich, of Erie, and her children, Julianne Lanich-Grode (Adam), and Gregory Lanich (Beth); two brothers, David Fiolek (Vicki), of Millcreek, and Donald Fiolek (Kathy), of Erie; one sister, Annette Simon (James), of Erie; four grandchildren, Brendan, Lacey, Alexis and EmmaLee Fiolek. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Ave. Branch, 845 East 38th St. Wednesday from 3 p.m. until time of services at 6:30 p.m. with Rev. Raymond Hahn officiating.
Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019