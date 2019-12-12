Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James R.C. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Bojarski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward C. Bojarski


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loving Father, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather

Edward C. Bojarski, age 95, of Erie, passed away on Sunday evening, December 8, 2019. He was born in Erie, on March 24, 1924, son of the late Stanley J. and Josephine Piatkowski Bojarski.

Edward graduated from East High School in 1942 and then went into the U.S. Navy during WWII, where he served as an aviation radioman. Following his honorable discharge, he worked for Marathon Electric for 20 years and then retired from General Electric after 20 years of service.

Edward was a longtime parishioner of Saint James Roman Catholic Church and resident of Wesleyville. Edward loved big band music and played trombone through high school, the Navy and with the Polish Falcons. He was an avid supporter of his children's academic and athletic pursuits, always cheering for them. Edward was a fan of the University of Pittsburgh, the Erie Seawolves, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Pirates, attending many baseball and football games. He enjoyed swimming and the beaches of Presque Isle, doing crosswords, traveling by car to visit children, grandchildren and relatives and having bakery treats and Polish foods.

In addition to his parents, Edward was preceded in death by his wife, Florence Mrozowski Bojarski, whom he married on October 10, 1953; and his brother, Arthur (Amelia) Bojarski.

He is survived by his sons and daughters, Edward (Heather), Gary (Margaret), John (Jeanne), Karen (William Chalmers), Denise (Albert Li) and James; his six grandchildren, Luke, Meredith (Nicholas Southwell), Diane, Samuel, Caroline, and Joseph; his great-granddaughter, Emma Southwell; one sister, Marie Tomczak; one brother, Glen (Cecilia) Bojarski; two sisters-in-law, Clementine Borkowski and Irene Rowinski; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Prayer Service there on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. James R.C. Church at 10 a.m. Full Military Honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery, rendered by the American Legion Carl Neff Post 571. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. James School Scholarship Fund, 2635 Buffalo Road, Erie, PA 16510.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -