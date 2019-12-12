|
Loving Father, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather
Edward C. Bojarski, age 95, of Erie, passed away on Sunday evening, December 8, 2019. He was born in Erie, on March 24, 1924, son of the late Stanley J. and Josephine Piatkowski Bojarski.
Edward graduated from East High School in 1942 and then went into the U.S. Navy during WWII, where he served as an aviation radioman. Following his honorable discharge, he worked for Marathon Electric for 20 years and then retired from General Electric after 20 years of service.
Edward was a longtime parishioner of Saint James Roman Catholic Church and resident of Wesleyville. Edward loved big band music and played trombone through high school, the Navy and with the Polish Falcons. He was an avid supporter of his children's academic and athletic pursuits, always cheering for them. Edward was a fan of the University of Pittsburgh, the Erie Seawolves, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Pirates, attending many baseball and football games. He enjoyed swimming and the beaches of Presque Isle, doing crosswords, traveling by car to visit children, grandchildren and relatives and having bakery treats and Polish foods.
In addition to his parents, Edward was preceded in death by his wife, Florence Mrozowski Bojarski, whom he married on October 10, 1953; and his brother, Arthur (Amelia) Bojarski.
He is survived by his sons and daughters, Edward (Heather), Gary (Margaret), John (Jeanne), Karen (William Chalmers), Denise (Albert Li) and James; his six grandchildren, Luke, Meredith (Nicholas Southwell), Diane, Samuel, Caroline, and Joseph; his great-granddaughter, Emma Southwell; one sister, Marie Tomczak; one brother, Glen (Cecilia) Bojarski; two sisters-in-law, Clementine Borkowski and Irene Rowinski; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Prayer Service there on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. James R.C. Church at 10 a.m. Full Military Honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery, rendered by the American Legion Carl Neff Post 571. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. James School Scholarship Fund, 2635 Buffalo Road, Erie, PA 16510.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 12, 2019