Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Funeral Mass
Private
To be announced at a later date
Our Lady of Peace Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward C. Miller


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward C. Miller Obituary
Edward C. Miller, age 92, of Erie, Pa., died on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

Born in St. Marys, Pa. on October 29, 1927, he was the son of the late Otto and Crescentia (Gahn) Miller. He graduated from St. Marys High School and was employed by Stackpole Carbon Company, retiring in 1988.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene (Hacherl) Miller; brother, Donald O. Miller; and sisters, Ruth (Miller), Tuttle and Rita Miller.

Survivors include his son, William Miller (Mohini) of Erie, Pa.; his daughter, Christine Sigety (Donald), of Bristow, Va.; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his family.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Brugger Funeral Home and Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St. A private funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Peace Church. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -