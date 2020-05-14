|
|
Edward C. Miller, age 92, of Erie, Pa., died on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Born in St. Marys, Pa. on October 29, 1927, he was the son of the late Otto and Crescentia (Gahn) Miller. He graduated from St. Marys High School and was employed by Stackpole Carbon Company, retiring in 1988.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene (Hacherl) Miller; brother, Donald O. Miller; and sisters, Ruth (Miller), Tuttle and Rita Miller.
Survivors include his son, William Miller (Mohini) of Erie, Pa.; his daughter, Christine Sigety (Donald), of Bristow, Va.; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his family.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Brugger Funeral Home and Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St. A private funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Peace Church. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 14, 2020