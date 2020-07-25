Edward Carter Sr., age 82, of Minerva, Ohio, passed away at 5:50 a.m., on July 24, 2020, at the Canton Christian Home.
He was born on May 31, 1938, in Albion, Pennsylvania, to Rolla and Ida (Graves) Carter.
A graduate of North Western High School in Albion, Pennsylvania, Edward worked in executive sales for R. Wayne Fobes Trailers Sales and Service and Trailer America.
He was a veteran of the United States Army and a former member of the American Legion Post 357.
Edward enjoyed golfing, visiting casinos and traveling, and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his four daughters, Debra (William) Spriggs of Potomac, Md., Dianna (Jerry) Rohr of Minerva, Darlene Seenes of Paris, Ohio, and Denise Himes of Malvern; son, Edward (Susan) Carter II of Hartville; nine grandchildren; special friend, Joe Turick of Canton; three sisters, Doris Hellerman of Cedar Key, Fla., Linda (Harry) Woomer of Albion, Pa., and Judy (Bob) Noerr of Albion, Pa.; two brothers, Glenn Carter of Albion, Pa. and Frank (Pat) Carter of Cranesville, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara (Frey) Carter, who passed away in 2005; two grandchildren; and two sisters.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 4 p.m., on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Minerva First Christian Church, 300 W Lincolnway, Minerva, OH 44657, with Pastors Ed Carter and Andre Norman officiating. Friends may call two hours prior to the service.
Interment will be held at Liberty cemetery in Minerva.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 332 N. Lauderdale St. Memphis, TN 38105, or Marlboro Christian Church, 9383 Edison Street NE, Alliance, OH 44601.
Arrangements are by Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 75 South Union Ave., Alliance, OH 44601.
Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.