Edward Charles Konieczki, age 95, of Erie, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Saint Mary's East, in Erie, Pa.
He was born in Erie, on August 25, 1923.
Ed was a member of St. Casimar's Catholic Church. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, jokes, and playing cards with friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his wife Pauline and daughter Patricia Barthelmes.
Survivors include three children Ronald Konieczki of South Carolina, David Konieczki wife Su of South Carolina, and Stephen Konieczki wife Barbara of Erie, ten grandchildren Bryan Konieczki (Kim), Amy Konieczki, Becky Spencer, Christopher Konieczki (Marsha), Jessica Konieczki, Charlie Barthelmes (Samantha) Michael Barthelmes, Kristy Clark (Brad), Dominic Konieczki (Dawn) and Donald Konieczki, and 21 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call at the Mark Razanauskas Funeral Home, 701 East Ave., Erie, on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m., where a prayer service will be conducted Monday morning at 10:30, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Casimir Church at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 23, 2019