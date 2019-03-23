Home

POWERED BY

Services
Razanauskas Funeral Home
701 East Ave
Erie, PA 16503
(814) 454-0047
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Razanauskas Funeral Home
701 East Ave
Erie, PA 16503
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Razanauskas Funeral Home
701 East Ave
Erie, PA 16503
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Casimir Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Konieczki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Charles Konieczki


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward Charles Konieczki Obituary
Edward Charles Konieczki, age 95, of Erie, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Saint Mary's East, in Erie, Pa.

He was born in Erie, on August 25, 1923.

Ed was a member of St. Casimar's Catholic Church. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, jokes, and playing cards with friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his wife Pauline and daughter Patricia Barthelmes.

Survivors include three children Ronald Konieczki of South Carolina, David Konieczki wife Su of South Carolina, and Stephen Konieczki wife Barbara of Erie, ten grandchildren Bryan Konieczki (Kim), Amy Konieczki, Becky Spencer, Christopher Konieczki (Marsha), Jessica Konieczki, Charlie Barthelmes (Samantha) Michael Barthelmes, Kristy Clark (Brad), Dominic Konieczki (Dawn) and Donald Konieczki, and 21 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to call at the Mark Razanauskas Funeral Home, 701 East Ave., Erie, on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m., where a prayer service will be conducted Monday morning at 10:30, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Casimir Church at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now