The family of Edward E. Smrekar is saddened to announce his passing at the age of 88, on April 23, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital, due to complications from the COVID-19 Virus.
He was born in Venus, Pa. in 1931 to Gus and Jessie Smrekar.
Ed graduated at the top of his class and excelled at many sports. He played four years of professional baseball in the Philadelphia Phillies organization and was the MVP of the PA State Baseball Tournament. He was inducted into the PA Sports Hall of Fame and is considered one of the best pitchers in the history of Erie baseball. Ed worked in construction for over 45 years and served in the military during the Korean War.
Ed loved his family, his Catholic faith, while attending Our Lady of Peace Church, golfing with his buddies, going to the track, monthly breakfasts with fellow retired Glenwood League baseball players and of course, the Yankees. His humorous wit and his quirky little songs will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Mary Jane Jerko, Ruth Smrekar, Billie Jo Lambert, and four brothers, George, Robert, Steve and Don Smrekar.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Mary Lee, six children, Karen Smrekar, Edward Smrekar, Michael Smrekar and wife Mary, Mary Beth and husband Dan Tupek, all of Erie, Patrick Smrekar and wife Diane, of Pittsburgh, Daniel Smrekar and his wife Leslie of Florida, along with 17 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and one on the way.
A memorial Mass will held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th St., Erie.
Memorial donations can be made to the Glenwood Baseball League, 1529 W. 42nd St., Erie, PA 16509 or the Veterans Miracle Center of Erie, 1573 W. 39th St, Erie, PA 16509.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 26, 2020