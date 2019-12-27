|
Rev. Edward "Earl" Woodward, 72, of Erie, Pa., transitioned from his earthly life on December 21, 2019, at UPMC Hamot.
He was born on June 22, 1947, in Laurel, Mississippi, to the late Edward Woodward and Mattie Roberts Woodward.
He was a graduate of Technical Memorial High School in Erie, Pa. He was a very talented basketball player and was well known for his skillful penmanship. His penmanship was often used as the model for grade school students when practicing handwriting. He was a faithful member of Victory Christian Center. He continued his education at Bishop's Institute of Applied Sciences and Biblical Studies. He was ordained on October 8, 2000 by Bishop Dwane Brock where he received his ministerial certification under Covenant Ministries International Fellowship. He was a member of The Prophets Roundtable. He was employed with R.M. Kerner for several years and retired from full-time employment with the John F. Kennedy Center in 2018 where he continued to work part-time.
He truly loved his wife and family, but loved God most of all. He was always complimented on his meticulous and stylish dressing and gave the acronym "GQ" a new name. He enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, thrifting and working on electronics. He was also a jack of all trades and was often turned to for his skills in barbering, carpentry, tailoring, seamstress, lawnmower repair and spiritual counseling throughout the city. He enjoyed spending time with his family laughing and joking and was often referred to as the "Daddy and Granddaddy that could fix anything".
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda Woodward of Erie, Pa.; two sisters, Patricia Newby of Erie, Pa. and Sandra Stapp of Las Vegas, Nev.; six brothers, Wilson Woodard of Montclair, Calif., Rocco Woodard of Crestview, Fla., and Terry Woodard, Roman Woodward Sr., Shawn and Mark Woodard, all of Erie, Pa.; one aunt, Mili Roberts of Erie, Pa.; eight children, Charles "Jerry" Thompson (Karen) of Lancaster, Pa., Angenique King of Erie, Pa., Doresa Pannell (Bruce) of Greensboro, N.C., Valerie Jones of Greensboro, N.C., Dea Woodward, Roman Thompson (Haseina), Edward Thompson (Terri) and John Woodward (Tinishia) all of Erie, Pa.; two godsisters, Mozella Hunter and Venola Clanton of Erie, Pa.; 27 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Laura Mae Whitman; and two grandchildren, Caraneesha and Bre'Monet Thompson.
Viewing will take place on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Word of Life Christian Center, 660 Hess Avenue, Erie, Pa. The funeral will be held immediately following the viewing. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Eagle's Nest Leadership Corporation at 1129 Pennsylvania Avenue, Erie, PA 16503. Arrangements are entrusted to Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 East 12th Street, Erie, PA 16503.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 27, 2019