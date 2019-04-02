|
|
Edward "Ed" C. Faytak, 93, formerly of Albion, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Pleasant Ridge Manor. Ed was born in Girard Township, Pa., on August 27, 1925, a son of the late John and Ernestine (Thebery) Faytak.
Ed worked for 17 years on a steamboat, as an engineer, on the Great Lakes. He served with the U.S. Navy during World War II. Ed was a member of the Federated Church in East Springfield, the Albion American Legion, and the Tin Can Sailors. He enjoyed going to the Senior Center, gardening and flowers, and making macramé lawn chairs. Ed farmed when he got out of the service. He also volunteered delivering meals on wheels.
In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his second wife, Betty Faytak, his infant daughter, Kathleen Faytak, four sisters, Ann Hossman, Mary Dombrowski, Pauline Sockas, and Ernestine Marks, and a brother, John Faytak.
He is survived by his first wife, Nora Knorr, of Albion, his children, Edward T. Faytak and his wife, Shelley, of Girard, Deborah Kephart and her husband, David, of Albion, and Charles Faytak and his wife, Dianne, of Fairview, and stepdaughter, Diane Olson and her husband, Donald, of Carolina, his companion, Labina Fehr of Girard, three sisters, Agnes "Hun" Spotts of Arizona, Dorothy Wozniak of Cochranton, and Frances "Pee Wee" Harrington of Albion, a special niece, Patty Niedzielski, nine grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held at the Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, on Wednesday from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. and on Thursday at the Federated Church, East Springfield, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of a service there at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Dr. Ed Huntley officiating. Burial will follow in Albion Cemetery with full military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to the Federated Church, 11995 Main St., East Springfield, PA 16411. To send flowers, light a memory candle or leave a condolence, please visit www.matterafuneralhome.com.
