Edward Ed James Maney


1936 - 2019
Edward Ed James Maney Obituary
Edward "Ed" James Maney, age 83, of North East, Pa., passed away at home, on November 10, 2019. Born in Philipsburg, Pa., on February 21, 1936, he was a son of the late Herman James Maney and Mabel Jane (Gill) Maney.

Ed retired with over 30 years service from the Hammermill Paper Company. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Ed loved the outdoors and never turned down a chance to hunt, fish, or spend time watching wildlife. He was a member of the SONS of Lake Erie, and also a member of the NRA. Ed was also an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers (he always had a Terrible Towel by his side) and the Pittsburgh Pirates. He also enjoyed watching the Game Show Channel, as well as Discovery and History Channels.

Ed is survived by his always supportive and caring companion of over 30 years, Charlene "Charlie" Young; his sons, Timothy Maney and wife Francine and Brett "Turkey" Maney of Erie; his daughter, Laura Jones and husband Tim "Tex" Jones of St. Augustine, Fla.; and his former wife, Janis "Lani" (Jones) Knoll of Erie, Pa. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Tyler Maney, Turner Maney, Ruby Jones, Gavin Jones, Kailey Herbst and CJ Herbst. He is also survived by his sisters, Dottie Curtis of Philipsburg, Pa., Joan Popoff of Erie, Pa., and Donna Brindle of Louisville, Ky.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Herman Maney; and sisters, Molly Taylor and Jean Dunlap.

Always one to keep things short and simple, Ed has asked that there be no viewing or service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. He asked that any donations be made to the SONS of Lake Erie.

Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 13, 2019
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 13, 2019
