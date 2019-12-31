Home

Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
Edward Eddie A. Bujnoski Obituary
Edward "Eddie" A. Bujnoski, age 74, of Millcreek Township, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at his residence after an extended illness, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Erie on January 14, 1945, the son of the late Dominik and Mary Mikulka Bujnoski. He served in the US Navy for four years and was employed at Steris Corp. for 32 years until his retirement. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier R.C. Church. Eddie enjoyed running, staying fit at the gym, chatting with his gym buddies, and his two-part-time driving jobs.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one brother William and one sister Carol.

He is survived by his wife Karen V. Schmidt Bujnoski, his children: Mark Bujnoski (Janis), Susan Fenton (Bill), Daniel Bujnoski, Lisa Bujnoski Skrutsky, Bradley (Jeri) and Barry Bossart, one brother Thomas Bujnoski (June), his grandchildren: Eric, Alyson, A.J., Emily, Nicholas, Stephanie, Cameron, Rose Gamble, Nicholas Bossart, Nicole Davis, a sister-in-law Joyce Bujnoski, and many nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to St. Francis Xavier R.C. Church, 8880 W. Main Street, McKean, PA 16426, on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd.

The family kindly requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to St. Francis Xavier Church or to the , , 11432 Mayfield Rd., Cleveland, OH 44106.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 31, 2019
