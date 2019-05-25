Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Edward F. Ed Brown Jr.

Edward F. Ed Brown Jr. Obituary
Edward F. "Ed" Brown Jr., age 81 of Erie, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital. Born in Erie on June 26, 1937, he was a son of the late Edward F. Brown Sr. and Helen E. (Meyer) Brown.

Ed worked as a Class A Code Inspector at D.B. Riley (commonly known as Riley Stoker) retiring from there in 2002 after 40 years. He loved the outdoors and had a true passion for cars. He will be remembered as hardworking and a dedicated family man.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Michelle C. Brown; a sister, Mary Ann Wolf and her husband, Robert; a brother, John J. Brown and his wife, Rose; and a sister-in-law, Jean Brown.

Survivors include his loving wife of almost 60 years, Bernadine (Waldinger) Brown whom he married on June 20, 1959; his children Carmen Kuula, husband Martin, and Edward F. Brown, III and his wife Jammie; and their children, Ryan, Tyler, Travis, Trevor, Samantha, Michelle, and Nicole Brown; and granddaughter Devan Smith-Brown and her mother, Penelope Smith, and sister, Rachel Levinberry; a brother, Richard F. Brown, Sr.; a sister-in-law, Ruth Brown; a niece and several nephews also survive.

Friends may call on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the time of a service at 4 p.m. with Msgr. Daniel Magraw officiating at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd.

Memorials in Ed's memory may be made to the , 2115 West 38th St., Erie, PA 16508. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on May 25, 2019
