Edward F. "Ed" Brown Jr., age 81 of Erie, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital. Born in Erie on June 26, 1937, he was a son of the late Edward F. Brown Sr. and Helen E. (Meyer) Brown.
Ed worked as a Class A Code Inspector at D.B. Riley (commonly known as Riley Stoker) retiring from there in 2002 after 40 years. He loved the outdoors and had a true passion for cars. He will be remembered as hardworking and a dedicated family man.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Michelle C. Brown; a sister, Mary Ann Wolf and her husband, Robert; a brother, John J. Brown and his wife, Rose; and a sister-in-law, Jean Brown.
Survivors include his loving wife of almost 60 years, Bernadine (Waldinger) Brown whom he married on June 20, 1959; his children Carmen Kuula, husband Martin, and Edward F. Brown, III and his wife Jammie; and their children, Ryan, Tyler, Travis, Trevor, Samantha, Michelle, and Nicole Brown; and granddaughter Devan Smith-Brown and her mother, Penelope Smith, and sister, Rachel Levinberry; a brother, Richard F. Brown, Sr.; a sister-in-law, Ruth Brown; a niece and several nephews also survive.
Friends may call on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the time of a service at 4 p.m. with Msgr. Daniel Magraw officiating at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd.
Memorials in Ed's memory may be made to the , 2115 West 38th St., Erie, PA 16508. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 25, 2019